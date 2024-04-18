Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's PUFFS - High School Edition!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a particular Wizard School and conquered evil. This play, however, is not his story. It is the story of the Puffs, another group of well-meaning, loyal wizards at that famed wizarding school, who just happened to be around for all of that evil conquering, too. Told from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to survive in a school that proves to be very dangerous for children, PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic take the classic story about that boy wizard to new places and reimagines what a hero can be. Written by Matt Cox and directed by Elliott Lemberg, There are two casts!

Performances are April 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, and 26, @ 7pm & April 21 & 27 @ 2pm, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer