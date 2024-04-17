Photos: First look at MTVarts' AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This sensational drama tells the tale of Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from the major leagues during his prime, Troy’s bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball. Revived in 2010 starring Denzel Washington in the lead role. Innovative playwright August Wilson gives an unflinching look at the African American experience in the 1950s. Touching, funny, and occasionally brutal.

By August Wilson, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Cast: Steve Jefferson as Troy Maxson, Kathy Mendenhall as Rose Maxson, Darius Fincher as Cory Maxson, Jonathan Tazewell as Gabriel Maxson, Nigel Salvador as Lyons Maxson, Jo-Anne Odonkor as Raynell Maxson, Harold Yarborough as Bono.

Performances are April 19 & 20, 7:30 pm, April 21 2:00 pm at The Woodward Opera House, 107 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2024-season/fences-2/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer