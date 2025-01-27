WILD STRAWBERRIES Comes to Available Light Theatre

Performances run February 27 - March 15th.
Available Light Theatre will present Wild Strawberries, an AVLT original devised work that asks: what is home? What defines it and what sends us looking for it? Gathering voices with roots near and far, poets, dancers and playwrights, AVLT presents its first original work since the pandemic exploring the nature of home in all its forms - physical, emotional, inherited, found and built by hand. Different for everyone and yet the same. Directed by Acacia Duncan.
You can't go home again. Especially if Mom is selling the house. As the adult children return to their childhood home they wrestle with what makes a place a home, and, once we leave it (or it leaves us) how do we find it again? An AVLT original play created in collaboration with dozens of artists who make Columbus great, Wild Strawberries is a play about longing, belonging, and the human need to find their way home.
Performances run February 27 - March 15th. There will be a talkback after all Thursday and Friday night performances. Online tickets start at $25 (plus CAPA's fees). "Pay What You Want" Tickets will be available at the door.
Sam- Joe Pleuss
The Mover- Jordan Fehr
Mom- Jeanine Thompson
The Partner- Elena Perantoni
Joel- Drew Eberly
Dani- Duncan McKennie
Julia- Allysa Marchant
Acacia Duncan- Creator and Director
Drew Eberly & Elena Perantoni- co-creators
Adam Humphrey- Stage Manager
J Uhlman- Assistant Director
Rockie Thompson - Assistant Stage Manager
Dave Wallingford- Production Manager/Sound Designer
Rowan Winterwood- Lighting Designer
Matt Slaybaugh- Creation process/script consultant
Jaylene Jennings - Costume Designer
Dakota Thorn - Props Designer
Brad Steinmetz - Scenic Consultant
Eleni Papaleonardos - Artistic Director
Adam Humphrey - Managing Director
Videos