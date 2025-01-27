WILD STRAWBERRIES Comes to Available Light Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Available Light Theatre will present Wild Strawberries, an AVLT original devised work that asks: what is home? What defines it and what sends us looking for it? Gathering voices with roots near and far, poets, dancers and playwrights, AVLT presents its first original work since the pandemic exploring the nature of home in all its forms - physical, emotional, inherited, found and built by hand. Different for everyone and yet the same. Directed by Acacia Duncan.

You can't go home again. Especially if Mom is selling the house. As the adult children return to their childhood home they wrestle with what makes a place a home, and, once we leave it (or it leaves us) how do we find it again? An AVLT original play created in collaboration with dozens of artists who make Columbus great, Wild Strawberries is a play about longing, belonging, and the human need to find their way home.

Performances run February 27 - March 15th. There will be a talkback after all Thursday and Friday night performances. Online tickets start at $25 (plus CAPA's fees). "Pay What You Want" Tickets will be available at the door.

Cast:

Sam- Joe Pleuss

The Mover- Jordan Fehr

Mom- Jeanine Thompson

The Partner- Elena Perantoni

Joel- Drew Eberly

Dani- Duncan McKennie

Julia- Allysa Marchant

Acacia Duncan- Creator and Director

Drew Eberly & Elena Perantoni- co-creators

Adam Humphrey- Stage Manager

J Uhlman- Assistant Director

Rockie Thompson - Assistant Stage Manager

Dave Wallingford- Production Manager/Sound Designer

Rowan Winterwood- Lighting Designer

Matt Slaybaugh- Creation process/script consultant

Jaylene Jennings - Costume Designer

Dakota Thorn - Props Designer

Brad Steinmetz - Scenic Consultant

Eleni Papaleonardos - Artistic Director

Adam Humphrey - Managing Director

