News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WILD STRAWBERRIES Comes to Available Light Theatre

Performances run February 27 - March 15th.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
WILD STRAWBERRIES Comes to Available Light Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Available Light Theatre will present Wild Strawberries, an AVLT original devised work that asks: what is home? What defines it and what sends us looking for it? Gathering voices with roots near and far, poets, dancers and playwrights, AVLT presents its first original work since the pandemic exploring the nature of home in all its forms - physical, emotional, inherited, found and built by hand. Different for everyone and yet the same. Directed by Acacia Duncan.

LATEST NEWS

MAMMA MIA, THE PRINCESS & THE FROG & More Will Screen at The Avalon Theater
WILD STRAWBERRIES Comes to Available Light Theatre
Review: NINE at Garden Theatre
Actors' Theatre Reveals 2025 Summer Season

You can't go home again. Especially if Mom is selling the house. As the adult children return to their childhood home they wrestle with what makes a place a home, and, once we leave it (or it leaves us) how do we find it again? An AVLT original play created in collaboration with dozens of artists who make Columbus great, Wild Strawberries is a play about longing, belonging, and the human need to find their way home.

Performances run February 27 - March 15th. There will be a talkback after all Thursday and Friday night performances. Online tickets start at $25 (plus CAPA's fees). "Pay What You Want" Tickets will be available at the door.

Cast:

  • Sam- Joe Pleuss

  • The Mover- Jordan Fehr

  • Mom- Jeanine Thompson

  • The Partner- Elena Perantoni

  • Joel- Drew Eberly

  • Dani- Duncan McKennie

  • Julia- Allysa Marchant

Production Team:

  • Acacia Duncan- Creator and Director

  • Drew Eberly & Elena Perantoni- co-creators

  • Adam Humphrey- Stage Manager

  • J Uhlman- Assistant Director

  • Rockie Thompson - Assistant Stage Manager

  • Dave Wallingford- Production Manager/Sound Designer

  • Rowan Winterwood- Lighting Designer

  • Matt Slaybaugh- Creation process/script consultant

  • Jaylene Jennings - Costume Designer

  • Dakota Thorn - Props Designer

  • Brad Steinmetz - Scenic Consultant

  • Eleni Papaleonardos - Artistic Director

  • Adam Humphrey - Managing Director




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos