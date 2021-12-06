Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Columbus: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 26%



NUNSENSE

24%

SOMETHING ROTTEN

23%

Jess Ohler -- Little Theatre Off BroadwayTony Ingham -- Hilliard Arts Council

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cindy Jacober - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts 23%

Rosemary Cullison - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 22%

Dayton Willison - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 55%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%

Brenton LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGING - Millersport Community Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joe Bishara - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 43%

Jeb Bigelow - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 19%

Phillip Hickman - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Bishara - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 42%

Kelsey Hopkins - SUPERHEROES - CCT 21%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 21%



Best Editing Of A Stream

David Crone - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 33%

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 19%

Jerri Shaffer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 16%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Luketic - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 33%

Ben Ninde - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 21%

Brendan Michna - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 17%



Best Musical

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 56%

SOMETHIGN ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 9%

URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sydney MacGilvray - NUNSENSE - Thomas Worthington High School 39%

Jeremy Hardjono - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 37%

Lynne Hull - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Jarrod Turnbull - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 16%

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 16%

Lizzie Huelskamp - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 8%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Matthew Phillips - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 34%

KatieAnn Bonavita - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 30%

Alexa Clint - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emmett Van Buskirk - SUPERHEROES - CCT 25%

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater o Dublin 25%

Marrett Laney - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 14%



Best Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 27%

RADIUM GIRLS - ABC Players 13%

VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 11%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 56%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kat Wexler and Michael Bynes - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 19%

Kat Wexler - THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - City of Dublin 16%

Brenton LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 42%

Ed Daniel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 30%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 17%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

HOLIDAY RADIO HOUR - Worthington Community Theatre 54%

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CLAUSES - Short North Stage 46%



Best Streaming Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Short North Stage 66%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - CATCO 34%



Best Streaming Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 34%

SUPERHEROES - CCT 23%

FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nat Harper - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 29%

Angelina Powell - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 28%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Baylee Sheets - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 16%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 15%

Amelia Carlson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - HAC 13%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 35%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 32%

Baylee Sheets - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Theatre 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Johnson - TALLIES FOLLEY - Hilliard arts Council 27%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 27%

Owen White - SUPERHEROES - CCT 17%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SISTER ACT - ABC Players 23%

SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine productions 20%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Evolution Theatre Company 18%

