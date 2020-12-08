VIDEO: Drag Icon Nina West Teams with Columbus Gay Men's Chorus for 'Santa Will Be Gone' Video

It's no secret that Drag Icon Nina West loves Christmas. This year she is counting down the days with a new Advent Calendar themed video for her song "Santa Will Be Gone" featuring the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus VOX Ensemble from her debut Christmas EP "The West Christmas Ever!". Watch the new music video below!

"There are few artists that so holistically encompass community, laughter and hope as well as Nina." said Columbus Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director Jared Brayton Bollenbacher. "She has continued to be a beacon of light in the Columbus community and for the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, especially our small ensemble VOX. Always supportive and ready to improve our shows, we are truly thankful for the wonderful relationship we have continued to develop with her. We couldn't' think of a better person with whom to spread holiday cheer!"

Alongside the new video, Nina is launching a contest where a lucky winner will win a one of a kind Nina West Holiday themed prize package featuring a Nina West box filled with a $100 Gift card to the NinaWest.com store, A signed and personalized Christmas Card from Nina, An Ornament from Nina's personal christmas tree, and a t-shirt signed by Nina. This one of a kind prize package can be won by watching the Santa Will Be Gone Video and answering a question correctly at LINK. (NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. ENDS 12/14/20 AT MIDNIGHT EST. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.)

"I love the holiday season so much and ever since I was a kid, I would always try to carry the magic of Christmas through the rest of the year."said Nina West. "This song, I think, really helps speak to that idea of 'perpetual hope' and kindness. We really need it now more than ever."

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON Nina West VISIT www.ninawest.com

