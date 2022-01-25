Tickets Now On Sale For The 2022 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS at The Ohio Theatre

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. This in-person event at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday, May 10, is the culmination of CAPA's year-long, educational program designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio.

CAPA presents the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.CAPAMarqueeAwards.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

For 2021-22, each of the 18 participating high schools have submitted a musical theatre production for review by the program's team of professional adjudicators. On April 14, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected from the 18 productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer.

On Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 pm, the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will move on to compete at the national level as official nominees in the categories of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress at The 2022 Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). The Jimmy Award nominees will also participate in "Jimmys Week," a professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts.

The 2021-22 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bishop Watterson High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

Eastmoor Academy High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Grove City High School, Newsies

Groveport Madison High School, Fiddler on the Roof

Hilliard Darby High School, Calvin Berger

New Albany High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Olentangy Berlin High School, Mamma Mia!

Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Olentangy Orange High School, Hairspray

Pickerington High School Central, Chicago (School Edition)

Pickerington High School North, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Westerville Central High School, Shrek The Musical

Westerville North High School, Disney's The Little Mermaid

Westerville South High School, Bright Star

Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Additionally, the 18 high schools have participated in professional theatre education activities throughout the 2021-22 school year, including master classes with Broadway touring artists, skills-based workshops with local artists, and Dig Deeper, a virtual tutorial series which covers a range of topics to help students deepen their study and practice of theatre from wherever they can watch.