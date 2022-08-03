The Powell Community Band and Worthington Civic Band Perform Together For First Time at SUMMER SUNDAY CONCERT ON THE GREEN

For the first time in each community orchestra's history, the Powell Community Band and the Worthington Civic band will come together to perform at Summer Sunday Concert on the Green on Sunday, August 28. This free, outdoor concert will showcase each band with their own individual set then bring them together for a combined grand finale, performing a variety of music including jazz, marches, show tunes, patriotic, classics, and more.

Summer Sunday Concert on the Green featuring the Powell Community Band and Worthington Civic Band will be held at Village Green Park (47 Hall St.) on Sunday, August 28, at 7pm. Admission is FREE.

About the Powell Community Band

Dennis Wollam, director

Founded as The Greater Columbus Concert Band in 1987, the Powell Community Band is composed of approximately 60 instrumentalists from various backgrounds who share a common love for practicing and performing music. The group's repertoire includes music in almost every style including Dixieland, jazz, marches, show tunes, patriotic, holiday, classic works, and many more.

About the Worthington Civic Band

Linda Fox-Miller, director

Formed in 1973, the Worthington Civic Band is a traditional concert band with approximately 50 members ranging in age from their 20s to 80s. The group typically rehearses and performs year-round with only a few weeks off in the fall. In addition to local concerts, the Worthington Civic Band performs for many area retirement facilities and collaborates with middle and high school bands to promote "Life-Long Learning." The band recently received a Worthington Creative Community Investment Grant from the City of Worthington.

Concertgoers are invited to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted to be brought into the park. Alcohol is not permitted except through the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) which will be in place through 10pm the evening of the concert.