The Avalon Theatre to Present First Annual Christmas in July Fundraiser

Christmas has always been a time for giving and supporting your fellow man, so why not celebrate it twice a year? The Avalon Theatre is bringing the happiest season to the height of summer with its First Annual Christmas in July fundraiser.

This event will take place on Saturday, July 27th from 11:30am to 3pm, and everyone is welcome! Sant will make a special appearance in his summertime finest, and he'll be taking pictures with everyone who wants to bring their early Christmas wish list. Be sure to wear your "Christmas in Hawaii'' finest to the festivities throughout the Historic Uptown Marysville. The Avalon Theatre, which recently received its full-time liquor license, will be serving holiday cocktails throughout the event.

This event will be more than just a fun party, The Avalon Theatre's CHRISTMAS IN JULY Fundraiser will feature a Christmas Tree and Wreath auction, an opportunity to walk away with more than the holiday spirit. Local businesses and individuals are joining with The Avalon Theatre to sponsor decorated trees and wreaths in all shapes, sizes, and themes for the auction. In addition to auctioning off magical Christmas decorations, there will also be a holiday bake sale at this fundraising event featuring holiday classics and signature family recipes. Participants in the bake sale will purchase a holiday tin and select the sweets and treats they desire to fill their tin to the brim!

"Who doesn't love Christmas? If you know me well, you know my love for the holidays knows no bounds and the number of full-size Christmas trees dotted throughout my home far surpasses single digits." Said Ryan Bowie, Executive Director of The Avalon Theatre. "There's always room for another Christmas tree in my opinion." This year, The Avalon Theatre takes some of the guesswork out of holiday decorating with their auction. You can walk home with a beautifully decorated tree or wreath with the proceeds going to a good cause. When asked about his inspiration for a holiday bake-sale Bowie stated "I don't know why, but after all the lemon and fresh flavors, a warm spice cookie or classic peanut butter cookie sounds really good at this unexpected time of the year! Come join in the fun and make an impact in your community!"

Proceeds from this fundraising event will go towards the continuation and sustainability of The Avalon Theatre, dedicated to enriching our community through diverse arts programming that captivates, entertains, and celebrates the arts. Interested in sponsoring a Christmas tree or wreath or participating in the Holiday Bake Sale? Email hello@theavalontheatre.org. If you are looking to get a jump start on your holiday cheer, pull out your tropical Christmas finest and join The Avalon Theatre for a fun event to support one of the pillars of Union County this July!

The Avalon Theatre is located at 121 S. Main st. Marysville, Ohio. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events. For more information please visit theavalontheatre.org

