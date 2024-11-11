THE NUTCRACKER Returns To BalletMet This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of Columbus' most cherished holiday traditions since 1974 – BalletMet's The Nutcracker – will return to the historic Ohio Theatre from Dec. 12 to 28 this season. The production will have 22 performances, including two My First Nutcracker iterations, and feature more than 180 Academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

“The Nutcracker is the one production every dancer has been a part of, but what's so special is that every company's production is always unique,” said BalletMet Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. “I can't wait to experience my first BalletMet Nutcracker alongside my new Central Ohio community.”

With nearly 300 costumes and 300 lbs of fake snow, BalletMet will bring the land of sugarplum fairies to life with more than 200 dancers and 100 hours of rehearsal time. Alongside Tchaikovsky‘s iconic score, Gerard Charles's choreography will weave together fantasy, adventure, and the spirit of the holiday season as the ballet follows Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their unforgettable journey.

In addition to the standard performances, BalletMet will offer two shortened performances of the production, My First Nutcracker, on Dec. 20 and 26 at 11 a.m. The performance is designed for the youngest fans and any child who may prefer a shorter, less crowded, and more casual environment. The performance is one hour in length with reduced noises, character introductions, and calming areas.

Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $102.55 and can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation's largest ballet companies.

Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 200 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. The company has toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.

BalletMet's Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,000 students, ages 3 to 80+, each year. Dancers in its Student Division Trainee Programs gain invaluable experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the Company's professional dancers.

BalletMet's dance access and education programs serve nearly 25,000 people annually. These programs welcome schools and many other community groups to experience the joy of dance through opportunities, free programming and classes, complimentary tickets and student scholarships. BalletMet offers Discover Dance scholarships each year to talented youth, many from underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.

For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.

