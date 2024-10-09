THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to be Presented at The Avalon Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Halloween season is the perfect time for scary stories and haunting tales. Whether you've heard them once, or hundreds of times, they bring a sense of nostalgia year after year. Feel that shiver down your spine this October at The Avalon Theatre as they present THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN OF SLEEPY HOLLOW The Radio Play by Anthony E. Palermo.

This live radio play will be presented by a talented cast of actors who will tell this classic story in a unique way. Join them inside a 1940s radio studio as they inhabit a vibrant cast of characters, and create the sound effects of the action using creative props and noise makers. Andy Lindsey will lead this cast as Ichabod Crane, the new "Yankee" schoolmaster who looks more like a scarecrow than a man. Also joining this production are Theresa Cooper as the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, Ryan Bowie as the narrator, and Donald Groves as The Headless Horsemen. Rounding out the cast are Mardy Hanlon-Stolte, Tom Smith, Bronson Buck, Lucy Cunningham, Chad Hibbs, Lavona See, Jim Arter, Bonnie Navarre, and Julie Destribois

Executive Director, Ryan Bowie, who is also directing the piece said, "After the success of last year's A Christmas Carol the Radio Play, I thought we would tackle another timeless classic again this year! Several of our actors from that piece are joining us again and we are happy to welcome some new faces to bring the sounds of this story to life."

Based on the classic American ghost story by Washington Irving, The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow revolves around school teacher Ichabod Crane who competes against Brom Bones, a local prankster farmer, for the hand of Katrina Van Tassel. One night, after a party, Crane heads home only to be followed by what he thinks is the legend of Sleepy Hollow, the Headless Horseman. The horseman throws an object at Crane, which knocks him off his horse. The next day, the townspeople look for Crane but cannot find him; all they find is a smashed pumpkin where Crane's hat lies.

"This theatrical experience is unlike most you attend," Says Bowie "and one you just have to purchase a ticket for, sink back in the red velvet chair, and float off to a simpler time for an hour and a half." Avalon Productions will present two performances of this radio play, live onstage at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, October 26th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, October 27th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 13 and under. This is a family-friendly production and it is appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets for this production and all The Avalon Theatre events can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH. Box office hours are from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday through Saturday and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, candy, and more.

