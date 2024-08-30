Shadowbox Live To Kick Off Fall With A Brand-New Halloween Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for spooky season, Shadowbox Live (SBX) is bringing a brand-new original work, Sleepy Hollow, to their stage in the Brewery District. Debuting on Oct. 3, The show will run on most Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Nov. 17.

Sleepy Hollow is an adaptation of Washington Irving's 1820 classic short story of bewitched hearts, twilight superstitions, and sinister spirits, coupled with the power of live music, dance, and theater. The adaptation was originally conceived by Shadowbox's Choreographer Katy Psenicka, the script was written by Head Writer Jimmy Mak, and the show was produced by Producing Director Julie Klein.

Sleepy Hollow will also feature music from Radiohead, Sixpence, Florence and the Machine, Ciara, Annie Lennox, and more.

“We're so excited to present our version of and spin on this classic and even more excited that we can present it during the fall, Halloween season,” said Klein. “Katy's concept has been years in the making and it's truly been a team effort from all departments: dance, acting, band, vocals, costumes, lighting, video, and sound design to bring it to life.”

Sleepy Hollow

Opens Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Continues on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. through Nov. 17

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Comments