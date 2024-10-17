Shadowbox Live Holiday Shows To Return with New Comedy and New Music This Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shadowbox Live (SBX) will wrap up the 2024 season with two of its iconic holiday traditions. Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox's most popular sketch comedy and music experience, will run Nov. 21 to Dec. 28 and Not So Silent Night, an SBX original holiday musical, will run Dec. 1 to Dec. 22.

For its 32nd run, Holiday Hoopla will include all-new sketch comedy featuring a freaky Friday Christmas, the first holiday movie ever written and directed by Chat GPT, North Pole couple's therapy with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, holiday dinner with a rage-baiting family, and more. New music from The Bangles, Deana Carter, John Mellencamp, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and others will also be featured.

Not So Silent Night follows a DJ taking requests and tributes from listeners. But as his town celebrates the season, he still hopes that his one holiday wish will come true. The original, family-friendly musical features 16 popular holiday songs and short scenes showcasing the variety of situations people encounter as they celebrate the holiday season.

“Holiday Hoopla continues to be a Columbus tradition for so many, and Not So Silent has grown its own following over the last four years. But as always, both are always new productions with new holiday sketch comedy and music. Same names. Different shows,” said Shadowbox Live's Producing Director, Julie Klein. “Tickets are going fast so gather your gang, select your date, and make those reservations.”

Holiday Hoopla

A sketch comedy and live music experience celebrating the fun and dysFUNction of the holidays.

Opens Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Continues on most Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 28

Not So Silent Night

A Shadowbox Live family-friendly musical featuring adored holiday music.

Opens Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Continues on most Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Dec. 22

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

