See The Central Ohio Symphony & More This Holiday Season At The Avalon Theatre 

With a vibrant schedule of Holiday events, there's something for everyone in your family at The Avalon Theatre! In addition to the Holiday Movie Series announced earlier this month, The Avalon Theatre has a robust schedule of live entertainment and events happening throughout the holiday season.

The first live event to capture the Holiday spirit will be The Central Ohio Symphony - HOLIDAY IN BRASS on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 pm. Join the Symphony's brass quintet for a special celebration of festive music. Kids from one to ninety-two will enjoy the joyful sounds of trumpets and horns in seasonal favorites including Let it Snow, Carol of the Bells, and Sleigh Ride. The performance will feature a dramatic reading of The Night Before Christmas by The Avalon Theatre's executive director Ryan Bowie. Tickets for this concert are $15.00 for Adults & $5.00 for Children 13 & under.

Next up The Avalon Arts Academy Presents... NORTH POLE'S GOT TALENT on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12:00 pm. It's just days before Christmas at Santa's Workshop, and there's still lots of work to be done - like getting the elves and reindeer in the proper holiday spirit with song, dance, and big belly laughs! Elf hosts Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman welcome judges Mrs. Claus, the pun-loving Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer, and Old St. Nick himself to judge the talent show in this reality TV spoof. Support these hard-working kids for only $5, this show will definitely get you in the holiday spirit. Tickets are only $5 so bring the whole family.

Cute kids are always a hard act to follow but that will be no problem for the next show, Avalon Productions Presents... AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS. Based on Italian folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany, Gian Carlo Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors is a musical retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of young Amahl, a boy with disabilities, who lives in poverty with his widowed mother near Bethlehem.

This Christmas musical drama will charm you, make you cry, and help you remember the real Christmas spirit. With only two performances on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 pm or Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm, you won't want to miss this production. Featuring a cast of professional singers from Central Ohio, the cast will include Laura Portune as The Mother, Emmy Gilleon will play Amahl, with Benjamin Bunsold, Robert Kerr, and David Wilson as the three Kings. Rounding out the cast will be a wonderful chorus with singers from Singsations and a chamber ensemble playing Menotti's iconic score. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults & $5.00 for Children 13 & under.

The final live performance of the season will be Avalon Productions Presents...ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL By Douglas H. Baker, Adapted from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. With ONE actor and over 35 distinct characters, this one-man tour de force is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! All of Dickens' colorful characters are present- Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Belle, the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future- springing to new life with a treasure trove of moral lessons for one and all. There are two chances to catch this creative retelling of a Christmas classic, Friday, December 20 at 7:00 pm or Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults & $5.00 for Children 13 & under.

No matter your Holiday plans, there is something for everyone at The Avalon Theatre this Christmas Season. In addition to live performances, The Avalon Theatre is also hosting a Holiday movie series featuring classic (and not-so-classic) Christmas movies.

