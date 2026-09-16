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SOUNDS OF THE AVALON FAMILY CONCERT SERIES to Present Farmer Jason

Jason Ringenberg brings his Emmy-nominated children's program to the stage with an acoustic guitar performance blending folk, country, and rock 'n' roll.

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SOUNDS OF THE AVALON FAMILY CONCERT SERIES to Present Farmer Jason

Families are invited to sing, dance, and celebrate the wonders of nature when Farmer Jason takes The Avalon Theatre stage on Saturday, September 26, at 2 p.m. as part of the Family Concert Series.

Created by acclaimed Americana and alt-country musician Jason Ringenberg, Farmer Jason brings a high-energy, interactive concert experience designed especially for young children and their families. Through original songs, sing-alongs, dancing, and plenty of farm-themed fun, Farmer Jason introduces children to farm animals, nature, ecology, and the great outdoors.

Geared toward children ages 2 to 8, the show encourages audiences of all ages to get involved. Performing solo with his acoustic guitar, Farmer Jason creates a spontaneous and engaging experience that blends folk, country and rock 'n' roll with his own playful style.

Farmer Jason has entertained families across the country and around the world and has released four children's albums and a DVD. His recordings have earned numerous honors, including a Parents' Choice Gold Award and recognition from the Los Angeles Times. His PBS video program, It's a Farmer Jason, received four Emmy nominations and one Emmy win.

Tickets for the Family Concert Series featuring Farmer Jason are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under. 

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