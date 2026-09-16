SOUNDS OF THE AVALON FAMILY CONCERT SERIES to Present Farmer Jason

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Families are invited to sing, dance, and celebrate the wonders of nature when Farmer Jason takes The Avalon Theatre stage on Saturday, September 26, at 2 p.m. as part of the Family Concert Series.

Created by acclaimed Americana and alt-country musician Jason Ringenberg, Farmer Jason brings a high-energy, interactive concert experience designed especially for young children and their families. Through original songs, sing-alongs, dancing, and plenty of farm-themed fun, Farmer Jason introduces children to farm animals, nature, ecology, and the great outdoors.

Geared toward children ages 2 to 8, the show encourages audiences of all ages to get involved. Performing solo with his acoustic guitar, Farmer Jason creates a spontaneous and engaging experience that blends folk, country and rock 'n' roll with his own playful style.

Farmer Jason has entertained families across the country and around the world and has released four children's albums and a DVD. His recordings have earned numerous honors, including a Parents' Choice Gold Award and recognition from the Los Angeles Times. His PBS video program, It's a Farmer Jason, received four Emmy nominations and one Emmy win.

Tickets for the Family Concert Series featuring Farmer Jason are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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