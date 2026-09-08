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MARILYN Ballet to Premiere at BalletMet's Davidson Theatre

The production features choreography by Dani Rowe and a score by Shannon Rugani, part of BalletMet's 49th season.

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MARILYN Ballet to Premiere at BalletMet's Davidson Theatre

BalletMet will present Marilyn at the Davidson Theatre from Oct. 16-24 in collaboration with Tulsa Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre. This full-length ballet will celebrate the life and legacy of Marilyn Monroe and feature an original score by Shannon Rugani, with choreography by Dani Rowe.

'We're excited to bring Marilyn to the stage and to be part of this powerful collaboration with Tulsa Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre,' said Remi Wörtmeyer, artistic director of BalletMet. 'It's always exciting to give our dancers the opportunity to take on new concepts, and this production has allowed them to dive into something special. We can't wait for our audiences to experience the energy, artistry and emotion Marilyn offers.'

Marilyn will explore the highs and lows of a life lived in the spotlight, offering an emotional portrait of the woman behind the iconic image. The production will highlight Marilyn's vulnerability and strength, paying tribute to one of the most enduring legends of the 20th century.

BalletMet is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout its 2026-27 season to collect much-needed donations. For Marilyn, audience members are encouraged to bring Lysol and paper towels to the theatre, where collection bins will be available for donations.

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