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Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN

“Who was the artist and who was the revolutionary?”

By:

In 1976 Andy Warhol, having re-invented himself as the portrait painter of the rich and famous, travels to Tehran commissioned to take polaroids of the Shah’s wife. Amidst taking in the Crown Jewels and ordering room service caviar, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and opens the pop icon’s eyes to a world beyond himself. A fictionalized portrait of the artist’s famed visit to Iran that leaves you asking, “Who was the artist and who was the revolutionary?” 

By Brent Askari, Directed by Ben Hartwig, Featuring Fuse Jennings and Mark P. Schwamberber.

Performances run Sept. 12, 18 & 19, at 7:30pm, Sept. 16 & 17, at 7:00pm, Sept. 13, at 2:00pm,  at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio  43017.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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