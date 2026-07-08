AMERICAN 250 SYMPHONY CONCERT to Feature Central Ohio Symphony Brass Quintet in Marysville

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The Avalon Theatre will present the Central Ohio Symphony Brass Quintet in its American 250 Symphony Concert on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at The Avalon Theatre in historic Uptown Marysville.

In heartfelt honor of a dedicated community leader, The Avalon Theatre has officially named its classical music programming The John Eufinger Symphony Series. John Eufinger was a deeply respected figure in Marysville, Ohio, known for his integrity, humor, and unwavering support of local enrichment. This dedicated series ensures that his memory and commitment to the cultural arts of Union County live on through inspiring symphonic performances.

As part of the nationwide celebration of America's 250th birthday, the Central Ohio Symphony Brass Quintet will perform an exciting, family-friendly program showcasing the bold, unmistakable sound of American music. Audiences will enjoy a vibrant musical journey featuring the rousing marches of John Philip Sousa, the infectious rhythms of ragtime, and the energetic spirit of jazz.

Performed by five of the Central Ohio Symphony's outstanding brass musicians, the concert celebrates the innovation, creativity, and vision that have shaped the nation's musical identity. The power of the brass quintet will bring these beloved American classics to life in an inspiring afternoon of patriotic entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 and under. Tickets are available for purchase online. The concert will be held at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main Street in historic Uptown Marysville. The Avalon Theatre is a community cultural arts center dedicated to enriching Central Ohio through live performances, movies, arts education, and more, serving as a vibrant gathering place for the community.

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