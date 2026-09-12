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Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Curtain Players presents The Sunshine Boys from Sept. 12 - 27, 2026

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First look at Curtain Players’ THE SUNSHINE BOYS

09/09/26

Curtain Players presents The Sunshine Boys from Sept. 12 - 27, 2026

http://www.curtainplayers.org 

Al and Willie as "Lewis and Clark" were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a "History of Comedy" retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. 

By Neil Simon, Directed by Michael Fusco, Produced by Doug Browell, Stage Manager Jennifer Shively 

Cast: Cory Baker (Stage Manager (Eddie) & Patient), Bettie Bechtel (Registered Nurse), Jeff Buckner (Al Lewis), Erin Durkin (Vaudeville Sketch Nurse), David Hejmanjowski (Willie Clark), Liza Kane (Director), Jeff Kemeter (Ben Silverman), & Booth Muller (Announcer).

Performances run Sept. 12, 18, 19, 25, & 26, at 7:30PM, Sept. 13, 20, & 27, at 2:00PM  at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio,  43021.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:  http://curtainplayers.org

 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

 

 

 

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