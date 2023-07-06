SILENT FILM! METROPOLIS Will be Presented as Part of CAPA Summer Movie Series

The screening takes place July 6-7, 2023.
SILENT FILM! METROPOLIS (1927) will be presented as part of CAPA Summer Movie Series, July 6-7, 2023.
CAPA will present the most recent, most complete restoration ever done of this classic silent film, including many scenes long thought lost. Visionary director Fritz Lang set science fiction cinema standards, painting a stark picture of a future society divided into Thinkers and Workers. When the Workers rebel, nothing will ever be the same. Accompanied by Clark Wilson on the “Mighty Morton” Theatre Organ presented by Ice Miller.
Featuring Alfred Abel, Gustav Frölich, Brigitte Helm
