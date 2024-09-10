ProMusica's Neighborhood Series to Return This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Returning for the third consecutive year, ProMusica will bring back its popular Neighborhood Serieson Oct. 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. The intimate concerts will take place in multiple neighborhoods around the Columbus area, in churches in German Village and Worthington, with the goal of continuing to expand the opportunity for audiences to hear the world-class orchestra outside of its downtown Southern Theatre setting, in surrounding communities. Led by Creative Partner and violinist Vadim Gluzman, this year’s series will also feature rising star violinist Sueye Park.

Neighborhood Series: Mendelssohn & More will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Worthington United Methodist Church (600 High St. in Worthington), and on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church (700 S Third St. in German Village), in partnership with the Music at St. Mary Concert Series. Each concert will be approximately one hour long with no intermission.

The program will feature Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Vasks’ Musica Dolorosa, and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor with Park as the soloist. Gluzman will lead the orchestra from the first violin chair, taking the audience through both the whimsical and virtuosic sides of Mendelssohn and Vasks.

Recognized early in her life as a prodigy, Park has performed with the Orchestra of the Komische Oper Berlin, the Staatskapelle Weimar, the Korean Symphony Orchestra, and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Park, now 24 years old, is currently one of Gluzman’s students at Peabody Conservatory and the Neighborhood Series will be her United States debut. Park’s appearance is made possible through the North Shore Chamber Music Festival’s Arkady Fomin Scholarship Fund.

Gluzman joined ProMusica in 2013 as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist. Universally recognized among today’s top-performing artists, Gluzman breathes new life and passion into the golden era of the 19th and 20th centuries’ violin tradition. Gluzman’s wide repertoire embraces new music, and his performances are heard around the world through live broadcasts and a striking catalogue of award-winning recordings exclusively for the BIS label.

“The Neighborhood Series is a wonderful complement to our subscription concerts, offered in our surrounding communities,” said Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica. “It is the perfect opportunity to see our incredible orchestra and musicians closer to home in a more relaxed, informal, and intimate setting, and we hope to see a lot of new faces and friends there.”

Tickets for the Neighborhood Series are on sale now through the ProMusica Box Office and online at promusicacolumbus.org. Seating is general admission at $32 per ticket, and $12 student tickets are available.

