Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS

Next up for Mount Vernon is Thunderstruck - America’s AC/DC Tribute Band!.

By: May. 16, 2024
Mount Vernon Arts Consortim presented Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters on May 11th, 2024.  Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing.  Following Titus, Christopher continues to tour to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country. With a take-no-prisoners wit and years of experience writing hilariously edgy and poignant comedy, Christopher Titus is a voice unlike any other.

Next up Ariel-Foundation Park and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium will present Thunderstruck - America’s AC/DC Tribute Band!  The event will be on Saturday, June 22nd, 7:30 pm at the Schnormeier Event Center, 10 Pittsburgh Ave., Mount Vernon, OH  43050.  For more information, visit:  https://www.mvac.org/thunderstruck

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

