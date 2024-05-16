Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented CHRISTOPHER TITUS: CARRYING MONSTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mount Vernon Arts Consortim presented Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters on May 11th, 2024. Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing. Following Titus, Christopher continues to tour to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country. With a take-no-prisoners wit and years of experience writing hilariously edgy and poignant comedy, Christopher Titus is a voice unlike any other.

Next up Ariel-Foundation Park and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium will present Thunderstruck - America’s AC/DC Tribute Band! The event will be on Saturday, June 22nd, 7:30 pm at the Schnormeier Event Center, 10 Pittsburgh Ave., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For more information, visit: https://www.mvac.org/thunderstruck

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

