Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's STARMAKER

The story of the relationship between Rock Hudson and his agent, Henry Willson. Together, they conquered Hollywood and then the world. The story explores the repercussions of living a lie, unable to live your true self due to society and homophobia within the entertainment industry, the thin, ugly boundary between love and hate, the cost of unbridled ambition, and the shame of growing older in a society that puts a premium on youth. It’s the remarkable true story of two men who in their quest to be somebody, lost themselves.

Written by Michael Leeds, Directed by Aaron Mendoza, Cast: Phil Wells (Henry Willson); Sean Taylor (Rock Hudson); Jeff White (Rory Calhoun), Asa Leininger (Tab Hunter); Jacob Erney (Troy Donahue); and Heather Caldwell (Lana Turner).

Performances run May 24 - June 1, 2024 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

