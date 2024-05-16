Photos: First Look At Church of the Master Worship Arts' GODSPELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Church of the Master Worship Arts is mounting its first community theatre production, Godspell. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the gospel of Matthew dances across the stage with a rousing score by the renowned Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz. We are honored to welcome actors from all over central Ohio to build this beautiful city.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by John Michael Tedelak, Director - David Day Music Director - Christopher Bowling, Choreographer - Kelly Black, Cast: Samuel Heininger, Michael Ruehrmund, Betsy Butler, Gale Callaghan, David Hendricks, Alaina Inman, LauraLee Jingo, Katey Munger, Meghan Noonan, Julie Porretta, Kyle Roby, Julie Russell,

Performances run Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 at 7:30PM and Sunday, May 19 at 3:00PM. At Church of the Master United Methodist 24 N Grove St, Westerville, OH 43081. Tickets are $15.00. Seating is General Admission. visit: https://churchofthemaster.churchtrac.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

