Photos: INSIDE: New Albany Middle School Theatre’s GUYS AND DOLLS JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls JR. takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser, Book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, Directed and Choreographed by Melissa Gould, Musical Direction by Sean Hooper.

Cast: Cade Alexander; Benny Southstreet, Addilyn Alexander; Missionary/Agatha, Emma Bader; Hot Box Girl, Ava Bame; Missionary, Autumn Bampton; Hot Box Girl, Sammie Bar-Lev; Missionary, Veronica Borries; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Sam Bower; Gambler, Claire Bower; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Maddie Bowser; Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ava Carter; Gambler, Evie Clark; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Aidan Ellison, Nathan Detroit, Juliet Erlenbach; Miss Adelaide, Anne Farrell; Abigail Abernathy, Harley, Freedman; Hot Box Girl, Camden Fuller; Rusty Charlie, Ellie Ginnan; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Jaxon Hamilton; Big Jule, Nadia Heiing; Hot Box Girl, Isaac Isreal; Angie the Ox, Addison Jones; Gambler, Aeva Joyner; Sarah Brown, Paisley Kehres; Missionary/Calvin(Clara), Lauren Kieninger; Mimi/Hot Box Girl, Keatyn Leavitt; Hot Box Girl, Marie Leray; Hot Box Girl, Juliette Linscott; Lt. Brannigan, Brooklyn Miller; Missionary, Adalyn Petruso; Gambler, Maisy Pompey; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Charlotte Proudfoot; Hot Box Girl, Ethan Roberston; Gambler, Emerson Robertson; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Rand Rooney; Gambler/Master of Ceremonies, Kristofer Saken; Harry the Horse, Maggie Sharrock; Hot Box Girl, Rowan Sittler; Hot Box Girl, Archer Smith; Gambler, Elizabeth Stanfill; Gambler, Ruby Stetson; General Cartwright, Harper Stukus; Ensemble/Havana Dancer, Lauren Via; Hot Box Girl, Craig West; Sky Masterson, Avery White; Missionary, Estelle Woolford; Hot Box Girl

Guys and Dolls Jr. was performed at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club/home

Check out the inside look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Comments