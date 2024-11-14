Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s A STAR TREK CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The story… StarFleet has assigned Captain Kirk and crew to holiday surveillance duty of the class M mining planet, Borz 5 in remote Sector 11- Santa’s sole supply of coalamite in the galaxy. All is calm, all is bright as the StarShip Enterprise maintains standard orbit until the Klingons show up with a scheme to get their names off the naughty list and destroy the coalamite supply. Will the Klingons stop Santa’s magical ride? Can Kirk, Spock, McCoy and crew save Christmas?

Playwright, Kandace Cleland has channeled her passion for the original Star Trek television series by Gene Rodenberry to create a joyful, holiday space adventure for the entire family. “Growing up as a Star Trek kid, my mind reeled with the possibilities of a galactic future. Every week I boldly joined the Enterprise crew as they ‘sought out new life and new civilizations where no one had gone before.’ This holiday, I’m continuing that journey and taking my community theatre friends with me. We are having a blast!”

The Director - Scott Gottliebson, Tech/Producer - Judith Cosgray, The Stage Manager “Number 1” - Linda Mooore, Cast: Captain Kirk - Jason Melick, Mr. Spock - Jay Mattlin, Yeoman Marla Bates - Jessica Hill, Scotty - Jeff Husband, Lt. Sulu - Keegan Lodge, Lt. Uhura - Claudine O’Grady, Ensign Tessa - Bethany Ziegler, Ensign Red Dress - Nicole Robey, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy - Tyler Cosgray, Bartender Yrsa - Gail Matos, Nurse Chapel - Olivia Hunley, Tavi “Fix It Guy” - Riley Masters, Expendable Red Shirt #5 - Aaron Koons, St. Nick - James Scofield, Momma Kirk - Tammy Drobina, RoqCho The Klingon - Teylar Armes, Qwk’rete The Klingon - Shanna Jordan, Commander Kolon - Megan Blue, Major Gertez - Hollie Merchant, Lt. Checkov - Cienna Lodge, Klingon Henchman - Ed Haynes,

Performances are Friday Nov 15, 7pm, Saturday Nov 16, 2pm & 7pm, Sunday Nov 17 4pm at Lancaster Parks and Recreation Community Center (Old General Sherman) 632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. and be part of the journey where no community theatre has gone before. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/200457276

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments