Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' SILENT SKY

Follow the true story of the 19th-century astronomer, Henrietta Leavitt as she maps distant stars in galaxies beyond our own during a time when women's ideas were dismissed until a man claimed credit for them. Social progress and astronomical advances are realized as Henrietta and her fellow female "computers" change the way we see the heavens and the earth in this incredible story of bold love, boundless determination, and the vast grandeur of the cosmos. It's an unparalleled treat for the heart, mind, and senses.

Written by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Keely Kurtas-Chapman, the cast includes: Henrietta Leavitt (Rachel Scherrer), Margaret Leavitt (Emily Turner), Peter Shaw (Bradford Sadler), Annie Cannon (Kasey Meininger), and Williamina Fleming (Shelly Riggs).

The show runs June 10th thru the 26th, 2022 at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S High ST, Columbus OH 43207. For more information visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/ or call (614) 723-9116.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer