Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre’s SEE NO EVIL

Get a first look at photos of Original Productions Theatre’s SEE NO EVIL. In 1969 Maine, an enigmatic young woman joins the Ripley family as companion to their blind and mentally fragile daughter... and proves a little too inquisitive. Tensions rise. Murder is committed. The unsavory history of the family is at last revealed.

By Cory Skurdal, Directed by Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, Cast: Judith Ripley: Josie Merkle, Isabel Ripley: Julia Cannell, Malcolm Ripley: Nick Palatas, Clarence Hubbard: Dan Griscom, Dinah Garnett: Rachel Scherrer, Lily Brewster: Jasmine Newman, Dinah Garnett u/s: Aly Marchant

Performances run October 24 - 26 & November 1-2 at 7:00 pm and October 27 & November 2 - 3 at 2:00 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/general-8

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

