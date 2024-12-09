Photos: First look at Ohio Musical Theater Institute’s BEETLEJUICE JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. This musical struck a chord with young theatre lovers who adored its unabashed humor and emotional honesty. Created for the generation that made it a hit, Beetlejuice JR. is a wacky theatrical party for all!

Cast: Beetlejuice - Angelo Antonio, Lydia Deetz - Ellie Zupnick, Charles Deetz - Nash Bright, Adam Maitland - Paxton Longoria, Barbara Maitland - Claire Richey, Delia Schlimmer - Allyson Carroll, Maxie Dean - Jude Meier, Maxine Dean/Female Swing - Ella Wadsworth, Sky - Vivian Templeman, Otho - Brody Gingrey, Miss Argentina - Penelope Dunger, Juno/Ensemble - Emma Bader, Priest/Ensemble - Conner Bird, Dance Captain/Ensemble - Juliet Erlenbach & Ava Coleman, Ensemble -Leah VanBuskirk, Valentina Vergamini, Vera Oberle, Audrey Oberle, Millie Gibson, Ava Corbin, Chandler Richey, Jenna Douglas, Layla Valentine, Cadence Conn, Hannah Wyatt Brooklyn Backes, Anna Fishbaugh, Lily Comisar, Marley Buck.

Performances run Dec. 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, & 21 at 7:00pm, Dec. 8 & 22 at 2:00pm, at Ohio Musical Theater Institute, 2106 Integrity Drive S. Columbus, OH 43209. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.omticolumbus.org/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

