Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's ALL SHOOK UP - High School Edition!

First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s ALL SHOOK UP - School Edition!

08/01/24

New Albany High School Theatre presents All Shook Up, Aug 2-4, 2024.

https://hs.napls.us/our-school/learning-community-news

All Shook Up will run from August 2-4, 2024

In 1955, a talented young guitarist rides into a small, sleepy, and decidedly unhip American town. There, he changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy. Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, this crowd-pleasing musical will have audience members jumping out of their blue suede shoes to rock alongside such classic songs as "Don't Be Cruel," "Heartbreak Hotel," and "Jailhouse Rock."

Performances are Aug 2-4, 2024, @ 8pm, at the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054,

Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/7706/7707

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Comments