Photos: First look at MTVarts’ A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $10. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman, Student Director Gabrielle Fuller.

“I THINK YOU THINK I LOVE YOU,” a comedy by Kelly Younger, Scattering ashes, a knock at the door, mistaken identity and surprising tenderness in the face of humiliation. Directed by Gabrielle Fuller, Cast: Branwyn – Leah Miller, Mark – Christopher Hartman.

“LOCKDOWN,” a drama by Douglas Craven, In a dark classroom, eight students sit in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency. Please be aware that this show features intense situations and some use of strong language. May not be suitable for children under 12. Directed by Mary Harris, Cast: Adam – Kale Oswalt, Sarah – Madison Sichina, Mark – Devyn Hall, Chelsea – Bella Oster, Tyler – Gabrielle Fuller, Liz – Kiarah Smith, Phil – Reese Ferenbaugh, Grade Nine Girl – Lanah Andrews, Mrs. Karsh – Kylie Stadler Hoam.

“BAKE OFF,” by a comedy Sheri Wilner, This year, one female cooking show contestant will make sure the male entrants will get their just desserts. Directed by Christopher J. Hartman, Cast: Rita – Kate Ernsberger, Paul – Mason Mickley, The Pillsbury Doughboy – Mehmet Ali Schubel.

Performances are Jan 10 & 11, 7:30 pm, Jan 12, 2:00 pm at Pop up Blackbox at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/a-night-of-one-acts-2025/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments