News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN

The Stingy Cheese Man runs Sept 20 - 29, 2024

By: Sep. 20, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales is a whimsical and hilarious play adaptation of the beloved children’s book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. This play, written by John Glore, takes well-known fairy tales and turns them on their heads with a series of absurd and comical twists. The play is narrated by Jack, from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” who guides the audience through a series of fractured fairy tales. Each story is a parody of a classic tale, featuring characters like the Stinky Cheese Man, who is avoided by everyone due to his terrible smell, and the Really Ugly Duckling, who grows up to be just a really ugly duck. Other tales include “Chicken Licken,” where the sky is literally falling, and “The Princess and the Bowling Ball,” where a prince uses a bowling ball to find his true love. The play is filled with witty narration, fun music, and a cast of quirky characters, making it a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN
Photos: Touring Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Drexel Theatre Announces Mack Glasgow As New Theatre Director
CAPA HAUNTS THE OHIO Set For October 23 at the Ohio Theatre

Book by John Glore, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, Director: Bill Goldsmith,  Cast: JACK - Jackson Tolman, RED HEN - Izzy DeTomaso, COW PATTY GIRL - Ceci Hughes, SURGEON GENERAL - Jack VanWinkle, CHICKEN LICKEN - Arianna Adam, DUCKY LUCKY - Riley Savage, GOOSEY LOOSEY - Phoebe Holt, COCKY LOCKY - Gracie McManus, FOXY LOXY - Emma Sheen, PRINCE - Kaden Shafer, KING - Hudson Metzger, QUEEN - Isla Ball, PEA PRINCESS - Caetlyn Musselman, UGLY DUCK - Riley Savage, FROG - Josh Ringger, FROG PRINCESS, Emma Sheen, LITTLE RED - Arianna Adam, WOLF, Jake Maistros, GIANT - Taylor Stewart, CINDERELLA - Caetlyn Musselman, STEPMOTHER - Allie Hayworth, 1 ST STEPSISTER - Carmella Piunno, 2 ND STEPSISTER - Emerson Sully, RUMPLESTILTSKIN - Allie Hayworth, TOTOISE - Jack VanWinkle, RABBIT - Phoebe Holt, OWL - Gracie McManus, LITTLE OLD LADY - Jocelyn Rivers, LITTLE OLD MAN - Jake Maistros, STINKY CHEESE MAN - Kaden Shafer, COW HEAD - Carmella Piunno, COW REAR - Emerson Sully, LEGAL GUY - Hudson Metzger,

Performances run Sept 20 & 27 @ 7 pm, Sept 21 & 28 @ 11 am, Sept 22 & 29 @ 3 pm, 2024, at Hilliard Davidson Performing Arts Center, 5100 Davidson Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

 Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image

Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN Image



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos