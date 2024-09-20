Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE STINKY CHEESE MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales is a whimsical and hilarious play adaptation of the beloved children’s book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith. This play, written by John Glore, takes well-known fairy tales and turns them on their heads with a series of absurd and comical twists. The play is narrated by Jack, from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” who guides the audience through a series of fractured fairy tales. Each story is a parody of a classic tale, featuring characters like the Stinky Cheese Man, who is avoided by everyone due to his terrible smell, and the Really Ugly Duckling, who grows up to be just a really ugly duck. Other tales include “Chicken Licken,” where the sky is literally falling, and “The Princess and the Bowling Ball,” where a prince uses a bowling ball to find his true love. The play is filled with witty narration, fun music, and a cast of quirky characters, making it a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

Book by John Glore, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, Director: Bill Goldsmith, Cast: JACK - Jackson Tolman, RED HEN - Izzy DeTomaso, COW PATTY GIRL - Ceci Hughes, SURGEON GENERAL - Jack VanWinkle, CHICKEN LICKEN - Arianna Adam, DUCKY LUCKY - Riley Savage, GOOSEY LOOSEY - Phoebe Holt, COCKY LOCKY - Gracie McManus, FOXY LOXY - Emma Sheen, PRINCE - Kaden Shafer, KING - Hudson Metzger, QUEEN - Isla Ball, PEA PRINCESS - Caetlyn Musselman, UGLY DUCK - Riley Savage, FROG - Josh Ringger, FROG PRINCESS, Emma Sheen, LITTLE RED - Arianna Adam, WOLF, Jake Maistros, GIANT - Taylor Stewart, CINDERELLA - Caetlyn Musselman, STEPMOTHER - Allie Hayworth, 1 ST STEPSISTER - Carmella Piunno, 2 ND STEPSISTER - Emerson Sully, RUMPLESTILTSKIN - Allie Hayworth, TOTOISE - Jack VanWinkle, RABBIT - Phoebe Holt, OWL - Gracie McManus, LITTLE OLD LADY - Jocelyn Rivers, LITTLE OLD MAN - Jake Maistros, STINKY CHEESE MAN - Kaden Shafer, COW HEAD - Carmella Piunno, COW REAR - Emerson Sully, LEGAL GUY - Hudson Metzger,

Performances run Sept 20 & 27 @ 7 pm, Sept 21 & 28 @ 11 am, Sept 22 & 29 @ 3 pm, 2024, at Hilliard Davidson Performing Arts Center, 5100 Davidson Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

