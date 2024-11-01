Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songs for a New World is a musical by Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years) that blends elements of pop, gospel, and jazz. It is structured as a series of songs, each telling a unique story about pivotal moments in the characters’ lives. The musical explores themes of love, hope, decision-making, and the human experience. In the composer’s words: “It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”

The show transports the audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of a New York penthouse. Characters range from a young man in the Bronx dreaming of becoming a famous basketball player to a forlorn Mrs. Claus lamenting as Christmas approaches. The songs range from serious to poignant to humorous to inspirational. We hope that the show will inspire people to think about what that one moment of decision was for them–a moment that changed their life in some way.

A musical by Jason Robert Brown Director: Robin Rosenfeld Brenneman, Music Director: Steph Stephens, Cast: Melissa Kelley, Ruth Peart, Jessie Strait, Marly Coldiron, Faith Fullen, Corey Jenkins, Arthur Marks, Tim Julian, and Eric Farrell.

Performances run Nov. 1, 2, 8, & 9 @ 7:30 pm, Nov. 3 & 10 @ 3 pm, 2024, at Hilliard Davidson Performing Arts Center, 5100 Davidson Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

