Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Fiddler on the Roof will run from Dec. 2 - 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof‘s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness. Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl.

Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Book by Joseph Stein, Directed by Krista Lively Stauffer,   Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein.  Cast: Molly Domanski, Mathew Kinnear, Benny Zelkowicz, Nicholas McInturff, Meghan Noonan, Trenton Weaver, Taylor Oberschlake, Devin Judge, Mia Kadar, Ashley Winer, Audrey Swartzel, Phil Wells, Lori Turner, Jay Brand, Katy Oberle, Cindy Tran Nguyen, Michael Gallaugher, David Hendricks, Carter Russ, Tim Adler, Adriana Adler, Zeke Moses, Tim Conway, Audrey Brownfield, Ashton Brammer, Jason Antonelli, Jenny Schneider, Ava Baker, Sigal Judd, Mila Judd, Vera Oberle, Melanie Klapper, Kierra, Krisiewicz

Performances run Dec. 2 - 17, 2023,  at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/fiddler/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

