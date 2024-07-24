CAPA and Short North Stage to Present Reimagined A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA in collaboration with Short North Stage will bring to life the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, on the Ohio Theatre stage for Thanksgiving weekend 2024.

Reimagined from our 2023 premiere, this original production is ideal for family audiences. Expanded dance and music sequences and even more of your favorite Christmas carols deepen the traditional elements that have made the Dickens tale a holiday favorite for generations, while remaining a distinctive take on the familiar story.

“For four decades, CAPA kicked off the holiday season in central Ohio with A Christmas Carol at the Ohio Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend, and I'm thrilled to be able to continue this tradition with this refreshed production,” CAPA President & CEO Chad Whittington said.

“One of the greatest benefits of creating new work for the theatre—an ever-evolving and dynamic art form—is the opportunity for feedback and continuous improvement,” Whittington said. “Following our premiere of this production in 2023, we held discussions with the creative team and considered feedback from audience members. We believe that audiences will love this version of A Christmas Carol, fine-tuned for 2024.”

Created from the ground up right here in Columbus, the production's creative team and cast feature local and national talent, led by Edward Carignan, Artistic Director of Short North Stage.

“Short North Stage is thrilled to work with CAPA once again to create a professional production of A Christmas Carol produced and rehearsed right here in Columbus. We are also excited about the changes to the show this year, refocusing the storytelling for family audiences while still retaining the high production qualities and theater magic that makes our production so special,” Carignan said.

“CAPA is excited to continue working with Short North Stage to bring the best possible A Christmas Carol To Columbus audiences. We're proud to have this locally-made - from the ground up - production and believe that audiences will continue to treasure it as a special part of their holiday season for years to come,” Whittington said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 am and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939. Tickets start at $26.

