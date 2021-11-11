Photos: First look at Gahanna Lincoln's SHE KILLS MONSTERS

After a very long two year intermission, live theatre returns once again to the Lincoln Theatre stage when Gahanna Lincoln High School presents, "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition" by Qui Nguyen, Thursday - Saturday, November 11-13. P.m. at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at https://www.gahannatheatre.com/ or at the door, while they last.

"She Kills Monsters" tells the story of high school cheerleader, Agnes Evans, coming to grips with the death of her younger sister, Tilly, who passed away suddenly in a car crash. While going through Tilly's things, Agnes finds Tilly's "Dungeons & Dragons" notebook, and makes the decision to learn more about the sister she never really knew. Agnes explores the world of fantasy as she embarks on a journey to New Landia and battles gelatinous cubes, dark elves, beholders, shape-shifters and ultimately, the monsters within herself.

Celebrated playwright, Qui Nguyen, offers us a story filled with adventure, humor and discovery and honors the geekeness within us all.

The cast includes: Narrator - Charlotte Emigh, Agnes - Chayni Smith, Tillie - Taylor Patterson, Chuck - Conor Mallonn, Miles - Kayden Plunkett, Kaliope/Kelly - Mary Kate Gebhart, Lilith/Lilly - Mikki Shaffer, Vera - Eden Rowe, Evil Gabbi - Catie Smith, Evil Tina - Claire Booker, Farrah - Nya Hodge, Steve - Isaac Lutz, Orcus/Ronnie - Asher Reed. Dungeons and Dragons Characters: Mikayla Barbe-Cox, Alaina Biratsis, Shamari Bradley, Nora Butter, Grayson Cannon, Hailey Clover, Layla Douthett, Gabriella Fabrizio (Understudy for Vera), Dalina Houangvilay (Understudy for Tillie), Carson Isakson, Kennedy Kaelin, Gabri Levine (Understudy for Agnes), Amanda Montgomery, Leah Osborne, Kalee Sribanditmongkol (Understudy for Evil Gabby), Billie Sunshine, Olivia Voelker (Understudy for Evil Tina), Gabbie Weil (Understudy for Orcus).

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafe