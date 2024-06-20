Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Lyrics by Tim Rice, Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Co-Directed by Joe Bishara & Jamie Markovich McMahon, Cast: Jeremy Hardjono, Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, Samantha Woodill, Lina Powell, Nat Harper, Leah Levingston, Grace Hardjono, Ava Rogers, Taryn Huffman, Avery Young, Gabe Hund, Eli Belcher, Emmett Hamm, Coery Hamm, Eric Lavery, Nicolas Brunet, Niko Carter, Ben Hartwig, Sam Hardjono, Asa Leininger Nolan Kelly and Charles Easley

Performances run June 20 - 29, 2024 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments