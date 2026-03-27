Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Nazarene University Theatre’s BIG FISH

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Join MVNU Theatre for Big Fish, a sweeping, magical, and deeply heartfelt story about love, memory, and the power of the stories we tell. Edward Bloom is a legendary storyteller, known for spinning fantastical tales filled with witches, giants, circus towns, and impossible adventures. To Edward, these stories are truth wrapped in wonder—but to his practical son, Will, they feel like exaggerations that stand between them and a real connection. As Edward’s life draws to a close, Will embarks on a journey through these myths to discover the man behind the magic, learning that sometimes the most extraordinary stories carry the deepest truths. Overflowing with imaginative visuals, whimsical characters, and a soaring score by Andrew Lippa, Big Fish is a celebration of imagination, legacy, and the enduring power of love. Hilarious, tender, and breathtaking, this musical invites audiences to laugh, cry, and fall in love with a life well told.

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, Book by John August, Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August, Director - Sydney Moon, Assistant Director - Zane Menzie, Music Director - Dirk Eachus, Assistant Music Director - Madigan Caudill, Choreographers - Michelle Taylor, Sydney Moon, Assistant Choreographers - Hannah Simoes, Jeremy Seymour, Zane Menzie, Stage Managers - Marlee Gibson, Hannah Angle, Cora Martin, Stage Crew - Josiah Styer, Bryanna Busch. Cast: EDWARD - Josiah Holloway, YOUNG EDWARD - Zane Menzie, SANDRA - Grace Maddux, YOUNG SANDRA - Madigan Kennedy, WILL - Tyler Maddux, JOSEPHINE - Anna Mahaffey, YOUNG WILL - Asher Garman, KARL - Lucas Gray, AMOS - Nasir Cousin, JENNY HILL - Kate Carter, WITCH - Sophia Parsons, DON PRICE - Garen Feisel, ZACKY PRICE - Quinn Menzie, DOCTOR BENNETT - Zach Albright, RED FANG - Jeremy Seymour, ASHTON MAYOR - Oz Racine, ALABAMA LAMBS - Kyra Bradshaw, Emma Hensel, Kyla Turvey, FISHERMAN - Braden Taylor, MERMAID - Ellie Lemmon, ENSEMBLE - Nick Cline, Andrew Connor, Emma Hawkins, Isabel Johnson, Anna Lindemann, Rachel Potts, Lily Rheinscheld, Grace Steele, Fin Stutzman, Emma Whitely.

Performances are Mar 26 - 28, 7:00 pm, Mar 29, 3:00 pm at Thorne Library Performance Hall, 800 Martinsburg Rd, Mt Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mvnutheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer