Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s FOUR OLD BROADS

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If The Golden Girls was rebooted today, it would look much like Four Old Broads! Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to that "precious little German village for the umpteenth time." A Sassy Seniors Cruise may be just the ticket. Can she convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her? Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to seduce every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to "the dark side," what exactly IS that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all.

By Leslie Kimbell, Director - Bruce Jacklin, Stage Manager - Will Pletcher, The Cast: Beatrice Shelton - Jacqueline Bates, Eaddy Mae Clayton - Cate Blair-Wilhelm, Imogene Fletcher - Janetta Davis, Maude Jenkins - Pamela Hill, Nurse Pat Jones - Caroline Pletcher, Ruby Sue Bennett - Samantha Marie Turner, Sam Smith - Thor Collard.

Performances are Friday & Saturday April 10 - May 2, Cash Bar: 6:30 PM | Doors Open: 7:00 PM, Matinee show Saturday April 25, Doors Open: 11:30 AM at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/entertainment

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

More on The Alcove Dinner Theatre Recent Articles Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s RUMORS 1/30/2026