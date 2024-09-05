Photos: First look at Curtain Players' THE SECRET GARDEN: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orphaned Mary Lennox, a ten year old English girl born and raised in India, is sent to the moors of Yorkshire, England, to live with a brooding uncle she has never met, on an estate that seems to be locked in the past. There, she finds her personality blossoming among the other residents of the estate as they bring new life to a long-neglected garden.

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman, Music by Lucy Simon, Directed by Kathy Hyland, Cast: Randy Benge (Ben Weatherstaff), Lily Billups (Martha Sowerby), Leviathan Giles (Dickon Sowerby), David Hendricks (Albert Lennox), Evelyn McGill (Ayah), Kasey Meininger (Rose Lennox), Kate Oliver (Mrs. Medlock), Kyle Roby (Dr. Neville Craven), Chris Rusen (Archie Craven), Karen Cook Sahlin (Lily Craven), Owen Suarez (Colin Craven), Edwyn Williams (Fakir), & Nora West and Meredith Zeallear (Mary Lennox), Dreamers Chorus including: Jessica Alkire (Alice/Nurse), George Bailey (Lt. Peter Wright), Michael Gallaugher (Major Shelley), Chelsea Martins (Claire), Sarah Merkey (Mrs. Winthrop), Jacob Newbright (Lt. Ian Shaw), Meghan Noonan, Julie Russell, & Phil Wells (Major Holmes).

Nora West will be playing Mary: Fri 9/6, Sun 9/8, Sat 9/14, Fri 9/20 and Sun 9/22

Meredith Zeallear will portray Mary : Thurs 9/5, Sat 9/7, Fri 9/13, Sun 9/15, and Sat 9/21

Performances run Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, & 21, 2024 at 8:00PM, Sept. 8, 15 & 22, 2024 at 2:00PM at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

