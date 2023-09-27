Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY

Misery will run from Oct. 20 - Nov. 11 , 2023
POPULAR
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.
By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson.
Performances are Oct. 20 - Nov. 11 , 2023, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/
Videos
|“Ready To Play”
Hullabaloo Performing Arts Theatre (9/29-10/08) PHOTOS
|She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
|It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
|Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
|A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
|Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
|School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
|The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
|Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You