Photos: First look at Available Light's GHOST QUARTET

Ghost Quartet will run from November 2 -18, 2023
A song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.
A camera breaks and four friends drink in an interwoven tale spanning seven centuries, with a murderous sister, a treehouse astronomer, a bear, a subway, and the ghost of Thelonious Monk.
Music, lyrics, and text by Dave Malloy, Directed by Drew Eberly, Cast: Alexa Clint, Katie Giffin, Amy Rittberger, Jo Shafer; with Patrick Schaefer, Henry Allen, and Elena Perantoni
Performances run Nov 2 - 18, 2023 at Riffe Center Studio #1, 77 S High St, Columbus, Ohio 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273624®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.cbusarts.com%2Fevents%2F6324?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
