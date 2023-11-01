Photos: First look at Available Light's GHOST QUARTET

Ghost Quartet will run from November 2 -18, 2023

By: Nov. 01, 2023

A song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.

A camera breaks and four friends drink in an interwoven tale spanning seven centuries, with a murderous sister, a treehouse astronomer, a bear, a subway, and the ghost of Thelonious Monk.

Music, lyrics, and text by Dave Malloy, Directed by Drew Eberly, Cast: Alexa Clint, Katie Giffin, Amy Rittberger, Jo Shafer; with Patrick Schaefer, Henry Allen, and Elena Perantoni

Performances run Nov 2 - 18, 2023 at Riffe Center Studio #1, 77 S High St, Columbus, Ohio  43215.  For more information or to purchase tickets, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273624®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.cbusarts.com%2Fevents%2F6324?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

