Photos: First look at Available Light's GHOST QUARTET

A song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.

A camera breaks and four friends drink in an interwoven tale spanning seven centuries, with a murderous sister, a treehouse astronomer, a bear, a subway, and the ghost of Thelonious Monk.

Music, lyrics, and text by Dave Malloy, Directed by Drew Eberly, Cast: Alexa Clint, Katie Giffin, Amy Rittberger, Jo Shafer; with Patrick Schaefer, Henry Allen, and Elena Perantoni

Performances run Nov 2 - 18, 2023 at Riffe Center Studio #1, 77 S High St, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer