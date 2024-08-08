Photos: First look at Abby Theatre of Dublin presents Alice by Heart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening”, “Alice by Heart” is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

Director and Music Director - Jonathan Augustine Collura, Choreographer - Samantha Woodill.

Performances run Aug. 9, 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 11, and 17, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Performances at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information visit: https://www.optheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

