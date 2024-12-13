Photos: First look at Abbey Theatre of Dublin’s MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us for the Dublin premiere of this page-to-stage, musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book! After their morning walk with Miss Clavel, 12 little girls go to the zoo, back to school for their French history lesson and everyone gets the flu! Everyone that is, except for the ever-resilient Madeline. Saddened that they may not be able to go home for Christmas, Madeline’s holiday adventure begins, reminding everyone what makes the season special.

Book and lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby, Music by Shirley Mier. Based on the book by Ludwig Bemelmans. Producer - Joe Bishara, Assc. Producer - Daniel Rodrizguez Hijo, Director - Krista Pojman, Director/Choreographer - Jamie Markovich Mcmahon, Cast: Madeline - Lina Bachmann, Miss Clavel - Krista Pojman, Monsieur Brun/Mrs. Murphy - Taryn Huffman, Harsha - Sam Hardjono, Simone - Berlin Coy, Juliette - Giana Maalouf, Kate - Frankie Taylor, Dominique - Keira Krisiewicz, Anne - Scarlet Roof, Amy - Lucia Powell, Daphne - Claire O'Neil, Isabelle - Maddie Taylor, Camille - Emma Merkle, Regine - Sophia Adair, Mary - Avery Slinger.

Performances run Dec. 13, & 20 at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 1 & 4 p.m. at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information visit: https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater/upcoming-shows/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

