Photos: Inside New Albany High School's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

The New Albany High School Theatre Department is proud to present the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe -- The Songs of Leiber and Stoller as its spring production!

Through the hit songs of writers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Smokey Joe's Cafe tells the story of American rock and roll's Golden Age. The duo's iconic tracks -- including "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Love Potion #9," and "Stand By Me," among many others -- form the basis for the characters' journey in the show, as they grow from high schoolers in the 1950s to adulthood in the 1960s. Their journey is that of our nation, as it took a step toward equality with the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Acts of 1964 and 1965. The 1960s were a tumultuous period in American history, as the United States fought an increasingly unpopular foreign war in Vietnam and groups that had been historically oppressed sought equal rights and opportunities.

Two casts of 14, 28 performers in total, took the stage at the McCoy Center for the Arts from April 8th - April 11th. For more information visit: https://www.napls.us/Page/4174

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer