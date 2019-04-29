Photo Coverage: First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's CLUE: THE MUSICAL

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-know suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

Prior to the show, the Soapbox Speakeasy will be entertaining you with favorite songs and dances from the 20's to the 40's to get you in the mood for all the fun in Clue: The Musical. Come early and enjoy a full evening of entertainment.

CAST: Mr. Boddy - Paul Russell, Mrs. Peacock - Keely Pearce, Miss Scarlet - Haley Keller, Mr. Green - Aaron Turnbull, Colonel Mustard - Brian Crabtree, Mrs. White - Kate Hawthorne, Detective - Jill Nihiser, Professor Plum - Samuel Barkley & Nathan Brown. Artistic Crew: Director - Angela Russell, Producer - PJ Aubrey, Stage Manager - Jeanie McGarvey, Choreographer - Alyssa Nicholson, Pianist - Thom Ogilvie, Set Design - Ray Hayes, Lighting & Sound - Ben Doane, Props - Ricki Chenault.

Performances are May 3, 4, 10 & 11. All performances are sold out. For information on how to be placed on a waiting list, visit: https://www.thelancasterplayhouse.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer









