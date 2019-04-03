Photo Coverage: First look at TETELESTAI in Columbus

Apr. 3, 2019  

The rock musical, Tetelestai, portrays the events of the most important week in the history of man. This year's 100 member cast is composed predominantly of students from 17 central Ohio schools and 9 churches. The show, first presented in 1975, was written by brothers Joel and Russ Nagy and is now in it's 35th year. Tetelestai vividly depicts Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, His trial, execution and His resurrection.

Performances are: April 6th @ 5:00 pm at The Columbus Dream Center, 38 W. Greenwood Ave.; April 10th @ 7:00 pm at Bishop Watterson High School, 99 East Cooke Road; and April 12 @ 7:00 pm, April 13 & 14 @ 2:00 pm at the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road. No tickets required.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photo Coverage: First look at TETELESTAI in Columbus

