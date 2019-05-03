Photo Coverage: First Look at MTVarts and The Woodward Opera House's A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Set on Chicago's South Side, the plot revolves around the divergent dreams and conflicts within three generations of the Younger family: son Walter Lee, his wife Ruth, his sister Beneatha, his son Travis, and matriarch Lena. When her deceased husband's insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago. Walter Lee, a chauffeur, has other plans: buying a liquor store and being his own man. Beneatha dreams of medical school. The tensions and prejudice they face form this seminal American drama. The Younger family's heroic struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration.

Performances are May 2nd and May 3rd @ 7:30 pm and May 5th @ 2pm, The Woodward Opera House, 107 S Main St, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer









