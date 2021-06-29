PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented by New Albany Youth Theatre

New Albany Youth Theatre will present the Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher July 9-11, 2021 at the McCoy Center. Performance dates and times are as follows:

7/9/21 - 7PM

7/10/21 - 2PM and 7PM

7/11/21 - 2PM

Tickets for Peter and the Starcatcher can be purchased at www.cbusarts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.

"Peter and the Starcatcher uses ingenious storytelling and the limitless possibilities of imagination to bring the origin story of Peter Pan to life." Said Joe Bishara, Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre. "We are honored to produce this wildly theatrical adaptation featuring 34 youth artists for in-person audiences."

The cast for the New Albany Youth Theatre production of Peter and the Starcatcher is as follows:

Drew Wintersteller (Boy), Ian Kopf (Prentiss), Maria Thiel (Ted), Arnav Nawani (Lord Aster), Elyse Janikian (Molly Aster), Madeline Page (Mrs. Bumbrake), Gabby Lewis (Captain Scott), Hope Rooney (Grempkin), Lee Brechter (Bill Slank), Joseph Quigley (Alf), Molly Page (Mack), Meredith Zeallear (Sanchez), Mimi Rooney (Black Stache), Claire Richey (Smee), Gianna Gooden (Fighting Prawn), Dante Samba-Richardson (Hawking Clam), Emma Wintersteller (Teacher), Juliette Zaczepinski (Mr. Greggors), Sophia Means (Kitten), Adlee Beane (Bird/Fairy), Brie Funk (Ensemble), Emma Bader (Ensemble), Sarina Friedman (Ensemble), Shayla McInerney (Ensemble), Riona Rodrigues (Ensemble), Cameron Krisiewicz (Ensemble), Taylor Worthington (Ensemble), Cali Russell (Ensemble), Leah Levingston (Ensemble), Valentina Vergamini (ensemble), Olivia Smith (Ensemble), Olivia Sloan (Ensemble), Owen Suarez (Ensemble), and Reagan James (Ensemble).

Peter and the Starcatcher is Directed by Kirsten Upchurch. Kirsten has worked in the theatre profession for over 20 years. Kirsten holds a BFA from Texas Christian University and her MFA from Florida Atlantic University. She worked on the national tours of Jekyll & Hyde, Godspell & Flashdance, and served as the Production Stage Manager at CATCO from 2017-2019, among other credits. Her most recent credits include serving as the Artistic Director for Weathervane Playhouse 2019-2020, Directing their productions of Billy Elliot and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

For more information about New Albany Youth Theatre, visit www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org