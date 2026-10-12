One-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

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A Christmas Carol will return to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio for its fourth consecutive year, bringing Angela Iannone's acclaimed one-person retelling of Charles Dickens' timeless holiday story back to Columbus audiences. The production runs December 10-20, 2026, in Studio Two at the Riffe Center Theatres.

Adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine and directed by Leda Hoffmann, Producing Artistic Director of The Contemporary, this intimate production draws inspiration from Dickens' own 1867 U.S. reading tour, when he performed a condensed version of his Christmas classic to sold-out crowds across America, including a stop right here in Columbus. During that tour, Dickens read his story aloud as a way to pay off debts and connect with audiences through the power of performance.

This adaptation imagines a twist on that history: What if Dickens had lost his book and had to act out every character himself without a script? The result is a vivid, one-person retelling in which Iannone brings more than 30 characters to life, from Scrooge and the Cratchit family to the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

Now entering its fourth year at The Contemporary, the production continues to earn acclaim for Iannone's performance. Last season, DC Theater Arts published a piece devoted to her portrayal, calling Iannone a 'rare master of the craft' and praising her ability to create dozens of distinct characters through voice, dialect and physicality. The writer even encouraged readers to make a trip to Columbus to experience the performance.

In keeping with the story's message of generosity, The Contemporary will once again partner with the NSI Food Pantry for a holiday food drive throughout the run of A Christmas Carol. Audiences are invited to bring non-perishable food donations to the theatre to support local individuals and families in need.

A preview night will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. Performances continue Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Dec. 20.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons ages 13 and older. Tickets are $69.16 each, inclusive of fees, and include reserved seating.

Twenty-dollar Student Rush tickets are available at the box office only, with a valid student ID, beginning two hours before showtime for any performance. Student Rush tickets are subject to availability.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 10 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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