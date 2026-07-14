JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL to Open Contemporary Theatre of Ohio's 2026-27 Season

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The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will launch its 2026-27 season with Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, the electrifying Broadway hit inspired by the iconic album whose songs became the soundtrack for a generation. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, the production runs September 17 through October 4, 2026, in Studio One at the Vern Riffe Center.

Featuring the unforgettable songs "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic" and "Uninvited," Jagged Little Pill transforms the landmark album into a powerful theatrical experience. With music by Morissette and Glen Ballard and a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), the musical follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as buried tensions erupt and hard truths come to light. As each family member struggles to navigate personal challenges, the story explores addiction, identity, mental health, and the search for connection in an increasingly complicated world.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards and winner of two, Jagged Little Pill has been hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as "electrifying, visceral and stunning." Performed by Columbus-based professional artists, The Contemporary brings the songs audiences know by heart to life in an intimate, locally produced staging.

As part of its vision to serve as a civic and cultural conversation hub for Columbus, The Contemporary will expand the experience beyond the stage with Community Conversations throughout the production's run. Thursday performances will feature cast talkbacks, while Sunday performances will include panel discussions with artists, community leaders and subject matter experts exploring themes raised by the production. Additional information will be available on The Contemporary's website and social media channels.

The Contemporary will also host a children's book drive during the run of Jagged Little Pill and Eureka Day. Books collected will be used during Eureka Day and then donated to a local children's charity.

Preview performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Opening night is Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. The production continues through Oct. 4 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $68.55 each, inclusive of fees, and now include reserved seating. Tickets may be purchased online at or in person at the CAPA Ticket Office.

The Contemporary also offers flexible ticket options to make live theatre more accessible:

Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) tickets are available two hours before showtime on preview nights.

$20 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student ID starting two hours before showtime for any performance.

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